Team-wise leading wicket-takers in the IPL

Just a day later, the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start with reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) facing Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The COVID-19 outbreak had forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stage last year’s IPL outside India. However, that’s not going to happen this time around, as the whole tournament will occur in India.

In the previous seasons, fans have seen several phenomenal bowling performances. The likes of Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, DJ Bravo are some huge names who have shown a top-quality display of high-class bowling.

Though Malinga has retired from the cash-rich league, but some genius bowlers other than him have been quite successful as well. These bowlers have puzzled various batters irrespective of how impactful the stroke makers have been for their respective franchises.

Let’s have a look at those certain bowlers who have taken maximum wickets for each franchise in IPL:

1.) Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler, Lasith Malinga, is the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, Kohli has played all his 122 matches in IPL for the five-time champions team, taking 170 wickets, with 5/13 being his best performance. Among the current active players, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker with 109 scalps from 92 games.

Mat: 122, Wickets: 170, BBI: 5/13, 4-wicket: 6, 5-wicket: 1

2.) Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Mystery bowler Sunil Narine has taken maximum wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the cash-rich league. The right-armer has bagged 127 scalps from 120 games at an impressive average of 24.77.

Mat: 120, Wickets: 127, BBI: 5/19, 4-wicket: 6, 5-wicket: 1

3.) Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most successful and consistent wicket-taker for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The leggie has so far played 98 matches for the Bangalore-based franchise, taking 121 wickets at a strike rate of 17.4.

Mat: 98, Wickets: 121, BBI: 4/25, 4-wicket: 2, 5-wicket: 0

4.) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the frontline bowler of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), belongs to the elite list of bowlers who have taken more than 100 wickets for a single franchise. The right-arm speedster has picked up 112 scalps from 90 matches at a brilliant economy of 7.39.

Mat: 90, Wickets: 112, BBI: 5/19, 4-wicket: 2, 5-wicket: 1

5.) Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

The veteran T20 specialist Dwayne Bravo has been the valuable asset for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Caribbean superstar is the highest wicket-taker for the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL. Bravo has appeared in 95 games for the three-time winners and has taken 110 scalps at an average of 23.50.

Mat: 95, Wickets: 110, BBI: 4/42, 4-wicket: 1, 5-wicket: 0

6.) Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals)

Another veteran bowler on this list is Delhi Capitals (DC) most experienced player Amit Mishra. The 38-year-old has 100 wickets to his name from 95 matches. When it comes to overall records, he has taken 160 scalps – second-highest by any bowler in IPL. Also, Mishra is the only bowler in the lucrative league’s history to take more than two hat-tricks (3).

Mat: 95, Wickets: 100, BBI: 5/17, 4-wicket: 1, 5-wicket: 1

7.) Piyush Chawla (Punjab Kings)

Senior leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is the highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He only played till 2013 in the Punjab team but managed to take maximum wickets. In 87 games, Chawla had picked up 84 scalps. Among the current squad, pacer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker with 39 scalps to his credit from 28 fixtures.

Mat: 87, Wickets: 84, BBI: 4/17, 4-wicket: 1, 5-wicket: 0

8.) Siddharth Trivedi (Rajasthan Royals)

Just like Chawla, medium-pacer Siddharth Trivedi played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) till 2013, but he still remains the leading wicket-taker for the Jaipur-based franchise. Trivedi took 65 scalps during his stint at a strike rate of 23. Among the current squad, Jofra Archer is the leading wicket-taker with 46 scalps to his name from 35 games.