Twitter Reactions: Babar Azam’s record ton powers Pakistan to victory in 3rd T20I against South Africa

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Babar Azam's record T20I century was laced with 15 fours and 4 sixes.

  • Pakistan won the 3rd T20I against South Africa by 9 wickets.

Babar Azam T20I century (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam led from the front and propelled his side to a nine-wicket win in the third T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Azam hit a 49-ball century, which is now the fastest by a captain in the shortest format of the game. With the help of his maiden T20I ton, Pakistan chased down the mammoth target of 204 with two overs to spare.

Azam, who recently dethroned Indian talisman Virat Kohli from the top position in the latest released ICC ODI rankings, smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his 59-ball stay at the crease. His opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, scored an unbeaten 73 off 47 as they added a record first wicket partnership of 197.

Pakistan has now taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Brief scores:

South Africa 203-5 (Aiden Markram 63, Janneman Malan 55) lost to Pakistan 205-1 (Babar Azam 122, Mohammad Rizwan 73 not out) by 9 wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

https://twitter.com/CricketTimesHQ/status/1382363029099012102

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Babar Azam, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.