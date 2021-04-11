Venkatesh Prasad shuts down a Pakistani troll with a savage reply

Former India captain Rahul Dravid took social media by storm with his latest commercial. In the advertisement, Dravid, who is known for his calmness and patience, displayed a completely different avatar.

The Karnataka lad was spotted shouting at people and even smashing the rear-view mirror of a car. Indian skipper Virat Kohli had shared the video on the internet, expressing shock and surprise at Dravid’s different appearance. Dravid’s ‘Indranagar ka Gunda ho mein’ dialogue especially caught the maximum attention.

Two days later, former Indian bowler and Dravid’s teammate, Venkatesh Prasad, took social media to share his own version of the ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ moment. Prasad posted a collage of his famous dismissal of former Pakistan opener Aamir Sohail during the 1996 World Cup.

“Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5 – #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main,” tweeted Prasad.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

The 14.5 in his tweet was a reference to the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings. However, a Pakistani user tried to troll the Indian veteran by firing a cheap shot. The user mentioned Prasad’s wicket of Sohail as his only achievement.

The former India bowling coach gave it back to the Pakistani troll by reminding him of his explosive spell in the very next World cup in England against Pakistan in 1999. In that match, Prasad had taken a fifer for 27 runs and did not allow Pakistan to chase 228.

“Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan, and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you,” responded Prasad.