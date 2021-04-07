Wasim Jaffer brutally trolls Michael Vaughan over his prediction of Mumbai Indians winning IPL 2021

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer seem to love each other’s company on the micro-blogging website Twitter. More often than not, these ex-international players take the opportunity to fire some shots on each other. Not long ago, the duo was involved in few exchanges during India-England white-ball fixtures.

Now once again, a similar story has been portrayed, only this time Jaffer has decided to have a go at Vaughan. It all happened after the former England captain made his prediction concerning the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vaughan prophesied that Mumbai Indians (MI) would win the title for the third year consecutively. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side has won the previous two championships (2018 and 2019). Vaughan further said that if the five-time champions lose form by a “bizarre miracle”, then, in that case, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will win the coveted trophy.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction … @mipaltan will win it … if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it … #OnOn #India” tweeted Vaughan.

A couple of hours later, former India opener Jaffer responded to Vaughan’s tweet with a popular meme to specify that the prediction has left MI and SRH fans in desolation, while fans of other clubs are thrilled.

Jaffer’s context was regarding the history of Vaughan’s cricket predictions which by and large get wrong. For instance, the Manchester-born had predicted that Australia would whitewash India 4-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 after the visitors were bowled out for 36 in the first match at Adelaide.

However, despite losing the four-match series opener and the absence of captain Virat Kohli, India came back to win the series 2-1.

Not only this, Vaughan had predicted last year that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would grab the title, but KKR ended up not even qualifying in the playoffs.