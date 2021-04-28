WATCH: Jofra Archer bowls with deadly pace at the nets after recovering from an injury

On Wednesday, Sussex County Cricket Club shared a video of their pacer Jofra Archer bowling in the nets. Archer was seen generating his usual pace off the tracks. The 26-year-old has been training at Hove as he plans to make a comeback to county cricket in mid-May.

Archer came up in his rhythmic run-up and delivered a bouncer in the very first attempt. Surprised by the bouncer, the batsman slipped at the crease. The next ball the speedster delivered passed near the bat without the batsman getting any hint off the direction.

The batsman played a backward defensive shot in the third ball, while the fourth ball just missed the stumps.

The fifth ball was a lucrative one for an edge, whereas the sixth ball was guided towards the third man.

Sussex had captioned the post, “How many runs would you get off this @JofraArcher over?”

Here’s the post:

How many runs would you get off this @JofraArcher over? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWx3bkSpbo — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 27, 2021

A statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday (April 23) confirmed that Archer would not be able to participate in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they were glad to see the English cricketer return to bowling this week with high intensity.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the 2021 Indian Premier League,” the ECB said in a media release.

“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress.” the statement added.

Recently, the Barbados-born underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right index finger after his attempt to clean a fish tank ahead of England’s tour of India went wrong.