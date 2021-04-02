WATCH: MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates celebrate their head coach Stephen Fleming’s birthday in Mumbai

Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand skipper and current head coach of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), turned 48 on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

The CSK players and their support staff are currently in a bio-secure bubble in Mumbai, gearing up for the upcoming IPL season. The 2021 edition of IPL is set to begin on April 9.

In a recent video uploaded by CSK on their Twitter handle, Fleming can be seen cutting the cake, with the likes of captain MS Dhoni and his deputy Suresh Raina clapping and singing the birthday song.

Here’s the video:

CSK will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on April 10.

The Super Kings did not have the best season in 2020 as they missed out to reach the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history and finished seventh.

For IPL 2021, CSK have got new recruits in form of veteran batsman Robin Uthappa, England off-spinner Moeen Ali and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham among others.

CSK’s full squad for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina (vc), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth.