ZIM vs PAK: WATCH – Arshad Iqbal breaks Tinashe Kamunhukamwe’s helmet with a deadly bouncer in 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan saw a thrilling contest, where the home team registered a memorable victory at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Zimbabwe successfully defended the paltry score of 118 and bundled out Pakistan for just 99 to record a miraculous triumph.

During the match, one incident captured all the attention after Arshad Iqbal, who was making his debut for Pakistan, bowled a ripping delivery to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe. It all happened in the seventh over of Zimbabwe innings when Iqbal delivered a deadly bouncer that hit the batsman’s helmet.

Kamunhukamwe went for the pull shot, but the speedy delivery deceived him and shattered his helmet. The white leather impacted so much that the first layer of the protective gear was thrashed onto the pitch when the ball struck the helmet.

As soon as Kamunhukamwe was hit, the Pakistan fielders ran to offer him assistance, and soon the Zimbabwe physio stormed on the field and checked the striker’s condition. A mandatory concussion test was carried out before the game resumed again.

Here is the video:

Those dreadlocks surely saved Kamunhukamwe from potential concussion after getting hit by an Arshad Iqbal bouncer 😂 #ZIMvPAK @ZimCricketv #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/3n6oxjVn8K — Kudakwashe (@kudaville) April 23, 2021

Despite getting hit on the head, Kamunhukamwe ended up as the highest run-getter in the match for Zimbabwe. The right-handed stroke maker scored 34 runs from 40 deliveries featuring four boundaries.

Apart from the 25-year-old, no other Zimbabwean batter was able to cross even the 20-run mark as the whole team could only manage to post 118/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the visitors, Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz picked up two wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf, Iqbal, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir bagged one scalp apiece.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for a mere 99, losing the contest by 19 runs. Skipper Babar Azam, with 41 off 45 balls, was their highest scorer.

Luke Jongwe was the pick of the bowler for the hosts, taking as many as four wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs.