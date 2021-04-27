Zimbabwe announces 16-man Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan

Zimbabwe have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the touring side of Pakistan. Recently, both nations have completed the high-voltage T20I series, where the visiting team managed to seal the three-match leg 2-1.

The first Test will begin on April 29, while the final Test is scheduled to start from May 7. Both the matches will take place at Harare Sports Club – the same venue where the T20I series was played.

Luke Jongwe, who bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ in the second T20I against Pakistan, has received the maiden call-up in the whites. Apart from Luke, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga are the other uncapped players named in Zimbabwe’s 16-man Test squad.

Tendai Chisoro and Brendan Taylor have returned in the Test outfit. Chisoro last played a Test for Zimbabwe in 2017. Similarly, Taylor was last spotted in the whites when he played the series against UAE in March early this year.

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have not made a comeback in the squad due to their respective injuries. While Ervine struggles from his calf injury, Raza hasn’t yet recovered from a bone marrow infection.

Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta, these all four players, were part of the recently concluded series against Afghanistan. However, they also failed to make a comeback in the squad.

Additionally, Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been included on standby for the series.

Zimbabwe’s Test squad:

Sean Williams (c), Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.