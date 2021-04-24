ZIM vs PAK: WATCH – Luke Jongwe imitates Tabraiz Shamsi’s shoe celebration after taking a 4-for in 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan saw a major turnaround as the home team defeated the visiting side in a low-scoring thriller at Harare Sports Club on Friday. The ‘Player of the Match’ was Zimbabwean pacer Luke Jongwe, who showed high-quality bowling skills.

Jongwe picked up as many as four wickets in 3.5 overs while conceding only 18 runs. The right armer dismissed the likes of Mohammad Rizwan (13), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (41), and tailenders Haris Rauf (6) along with Arshad Iqbal (0).

Apart from his spectacular bowling, which saw Zimbabwe defending 118 runs after bundling out Pakistan for 99, Jongwe also grabbed the limelight for his celebration after producing a phenomenal performance with the ball. The Harare-lad ended up imitating South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi‘s famous shoe-calling celebration.

Here is the video:

Jongwe dedicates the win to Zimbabwe people

After registering the epic victory against Pakistan, Jongwe spoke about his performance, and he tried to vary his pace, which helped him in the game. The medium-pacer also admitted that he tried to copy Shamsi’s celebration.

“I just want to thank Almighty for this game and my teammates as well as coach. It got difficult to bat later on in the innings, and I just kept varying the pace, something that I’m good at. (On his celebration) I tried copying it from Shamsi of South Africa,” said Jongwe at the post-match presentation.

Later, Jongwe took to Twitter and dedicated the win to 15 million Zimbabweans as it gave them a reason to smile under the challenging times of pandemic.

“Firstly, I wanna thank the almighty God for this victory and my teammates @ZimCricketv for this achievement…This one is for the 15 million (Flag of Zimbabwe)…In this Covid times, hope we have given you something you can cheer about…We go again #bleedred… “ Jongwe wrote on Twitter.