7 interesting facts about Abhimanyu Easwaran – the latest rookie in India’s Test squad

Bengal’s right-handed batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is ready to take the flight to England after being named as a standby player in India’s squad for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-match series against England.

Abhimanyu, who was a part of the reserves in the home series against England, is among the four standby players alongside Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The 25-year-old is a top-order batsman has been quite impressive for Bengal with the willow. He has scored plenty of runs and impressed one and all with his consistent performances in the domestic arena.

Abhimanyu has played 64 FC matches, amassing as many as 4401 runs at an impressive average of 43.57 with 13 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. The top-quality opener has appeared in 62 List-A games, accumulating 2875 runs at a brilliant average of 48.72 with six centuries and 18 half-tons. When it comes to T20s, Abhimanyu has scored 471 runs in 19 matches at an average of 33.64 and a strike rate of 131.19 with one hundred and two fifties.

Despite being a regular run-scorer in both First-Class and List-A circuit, Abhimanyu is still unknown to many. On that note, let’s have a look at seven interesting facts about the new sensation:

1. Abhimanyu was born on September 06, 1995, at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. However, he plays cricket for the Bengal state team.

2. The right-handed batsman started his professional career in 2013 when he represented Bengal in a game against Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy. He had scored 10 runs in the first innings and 27 in the second.

3. In 2015, Abhimanyu made his List-A debut against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 45 runs off 65 balls. Similarly, the opening batsman made his T20 debut for Bengal in the 2016–17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament against Tripura.

4. Abhimanyu grabbed the limelight during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy when he had managed to amass 861 runs in just six matches.

5. Based on his spectacular performance in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, Abhimanyu was named in the India Red team’s squad for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy.

6. He scored 153 runs in the final of the 2019-20 Duleep Trophy and guided India Red towards victory.

7. The Duleep Trophy’s heroics helped Abhimanyu book a place in I2ndia A team in October 2019.