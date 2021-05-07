Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari return as India announce squad for WTC final and England Tests

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-member squad for India’s tour of England, which starts next month and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Team India will travel to England for a four-month-long tour that will begin with the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18. After the mega event, India will face the challenge of England in the five-match Test leg. The series against England starts on August 4 at Nottingham.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari have made their return to the outfit. Both the players had missed out on the four-match Test series against England at home due to their respective injuries that occurred during India’s tour to Australia earlier this year.

Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team, while Ajinkya Rahane would be his deputy. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar have all retained their place.

Fast bowlers Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Arzan Nagwaswalla have been named standby players along with Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Here is India’s squad for WTC final and England series:

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Avesh Khan.