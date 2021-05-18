Anushka Sharma recalls her childhood days with Sakshi Dhoni

Apart from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni being the favourites of paparazzi, the photos of their wives also made rounds on social media, recently.

The images revealed that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Dhoni’s wife Sakshi share the same alma mater. It was during Anushka’s father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma’s posting in a small town of Assam.

The pictures made many buzzes as it was quite co-incidental that the wives of the former and present Indian skipper had once studied in the same school, St. Mary’s.

Talking about the same in an interview, Anushka admitted that the better halves of both the cricketers once resided in the same town of Assam. Kohli’s better-half further revealed that it was only after their meeting in adulthood that they knew of sharing the same roots.

“In an interview, talking about Sakshi Dhoni, Anushka Sharma had said, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too,” Anushka was quoted as saying by DNA India.

Reflecting on a fancy dress competition photo, Anushka remarked that her schoolmate was quite funny as she was dressed as a fairy. Divulging details about her own attire, Anushka pointed out that she was wearing a Ghaghara just like her idol Madhuri Dixit, which implies that the model-turned-actress was always interested in Hindi cinema.

“And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I’m dressed in a Ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny,” Anushka concluded.