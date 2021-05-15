Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school time friends; throwback pics go viral

There is no doubt that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni share a very special bonding. Their friendship was seen in the field when the duo played together. After Dhoni handed over the leadership responsibility to Delhi-lad, there was never a moment that gave an impression that the two had any sort of ego issues, which is considered normal among superstars of any sport.

In an interview, Kohli had admitted that the understanding between him and the Ranchi-lad is phenomenal. The last time both the cricketers were seen sharing the change-room was during the 2019 World Cup in England.

However, many fans are still unaware that not only Kohli and MSD but also their wives also share an extraordinary camaraderie. It has been revealed that Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma are childhood friends.

It happened when Anushka’s father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma was posted in Assam, and she went to St. Mary’s School, where Sakshi was already studying. After so many years, the pictures of both have resurfaced on social media and has gone viral.

Sakshi and Anushka went to school together in 1994 and have remained friends till now. In an interview in 2013, Anushka had revealed that they got to know that they lived in the same town in Assam.

Dhoni married Sakshi way back in 2010 and has a cute daughter Ziva while Virat, tied the knot with Bollywood diva in 2017, and the couple was recently blessed with a baby girl naming Vamika.

Here are the pictures: