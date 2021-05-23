Aritharan Vaseekaran smashes six sixes in an over in the ECS T10 Krefeld

Bayer Uerdingen Booster (BUB) batsman Aritharan Vaseekaran achieved a special feat on Friday as he smashed six sixes in an over against Koln Challengers (KC) in Match 17 of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Krefeld.

The instance happened in the fifth over when Ayush Sharma desperately tried to contain Vaseekaran but failed miserably in all his attempts. Sharma first bowled a full delivery which the 34-year-old slogged over mid-wicket for a six. A stunned Sharma then pitched a back of a length delivery but was hit over square leg boundary for a maximum.

Sharma next targeted the stumps, but Vaseekaran danced down the track to smoke a towering six over deep mid-wicket. With an intent to pick up a wicket, Sharma bowled a juicy half volley which Vaseekaran flicked over square leg. Vaseekaran didn’t spare Sharma for the remaining two deliveries as he slammed two huge sixes, leaving the latter begging for mercy.

Vaseekaran scored a scintillating 61 off 25 deliveries laced with three boundaries and seven sixes. With the help of his knock, BUB posted 115/8 on board in their allotted ten overs.

In response, KC could only manage a paltry 63/6 as Pakee Praba, and Thinesh Rajakulasingam raided their ranks to bag two wickets each. Vaseekaran also proved his mettle with the ball by sending lower-order batsman Srinivas Nareshkumar back to the pavilion in his solitary over.

Thus, Vaseekaran was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance.

BUB have occupied the fourth position after this win with four points, just a spot ahead of KC.

Meanwhile, in international cricket, Yuvraj Singh (India) and Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) are the only two batsmen to hit 6 sixes in 6 balls. Yuvi smoked six towering sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, whereas Gibbs tore apart Dutchman Daan Van Bunge during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies.