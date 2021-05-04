Bangladesh batsman loses his shoe in one of Test cricket’s strangest ever dismissals

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam was dismissed on Monday in arguably the strangest way ever in cricket.

On Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, Bangladesh were 251/9, trailing by 242 runs. Islam was on strike for the last ball of the 82nd over. He attempted a regulation back foot defensive shot and ran for a single. But in the process, his shoe came out, and he hit the wicket behind after surviving 49 deliveries at the crease.

The umpire later adjudged Taijul ‘hit-wicket’. The Bangladeshi tailender returned to the pavilion after scoring nine runs.

Suranga Lakmal became the second Sri Lankan bowler after the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan to dismiss a batsman hit wicket. Muttiah achieved this rare feat in the year 1997.

Though Islam could not contribute much with the bat, but he was Bangladesh’s strike bowler in the second innings. He took a fifer and conceded just 72 runs..

The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw after an avalanche of runs. Bangladesh scored 541-7d & 100-2 while Sri Lanka put on a mammoth 648 for the loss of 8 wickets.

In the second Test, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and declared at 493-7 before bundling out Bangladesh for 251.

With a lead of over 400 runs, the hosts then declared their second innings at 194-9. Chasing the big total, Bangladesh batsmen were troubled by Sri Lanka spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis, who on a turning track picked up 5 and 4 wickets, respectively. The visitors eventually could manage only 227 runs.

Sri Lanka won the match by 209 runs to clinch the series 1-0, with debutant Jayawickrama snaring 11 wickets.

It's all over! Sri Lanka won by 209 runs and clinch the series 1-0! 🙌

Praveen Jayawickrama claimed 11 wickets while Ramesh took 6 wickets.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/YdG5gOExzJ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 3, 2021

Jayawickrama was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ while Dimuth Karunaratne was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’.