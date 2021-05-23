Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 1st ODI: Pitch report, playing combination & match prediction

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (May 23).

Bangladesh will be looking to get in the groove and take the lead. The Tigers have lost their previous ten matches across all formats, hence beginning on a positive note becomes more important for them. The good news for the hosts is that Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman are back in the side due to stalling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were recently whitewashed by West Indies 0-3 in an ODI series. Led by a new skipper Kusal Perera, the Lions have ample talent and are especially well-versed in the spin department. Overall, the side looks balanced, and the encounter is expected to be an even contest between the two teams.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 48 | Bangladesh: 7 | Sri Lanka: 39 | No Result: 2

Pitch Report:

The weather forecast predicts that the temperature could rise to 39 degrees. The heat can break the pitch and provide support to the spinners. If the dew comes into play, then the side batting second will have an advantage.

Probable XIs

The Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has shown complete trust in Mushfiqur Rahim. Hence Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar will battle it out to secure a place in the middle order.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain/Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

This is the first match for Sri Lanka after Thisara Perera’s retirement. The main contention for a spot in the side will be between Akila Dananjaya and Suranga Lakmal. It would depend on Kusal to play an extra spinner or go for Lakmal, who scalped two wickets in the only game he field in against West Indies.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal/Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Match Prediction

Case 1:

Bangladesh wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

Sri Lanka total: 250-260

Case 2:

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 55-60

Bangladesh total: 260-270

Team batting second to win the match.