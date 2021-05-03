Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera bids adieu to his international career

Former Sri Lanka ODI and T20 skipper Thisara Perera announced retirement from international cricket on Monday (May 3).

The 32-year-old Sri Lankan all-rounder addressed a letter to the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) conveying his decision to hang his boots and make way for the youngsters to take over. The decision came after the National selectors made the comment that they are considering dropping various senior players from the side for the upcoming tour.

Having played 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is, Perera said the time was right for him to focus on his personal goals and family life.

“I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket world cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life,” Perera said in his letter to the SLC.

In the letter addressed to the SLC, Perera thanked the team captains he played under, his teammates, the executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, management and the SLC staff.

“Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva in a statement acknowledging Perera’s contribution to the Sri Lankan cricket.

Perera was best known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. He had established himself as a finisher in limited-overs cricket, and his ability to score runs at a frantic pace made him a regular feature in the Sri Lankan line-up.

The veteran has in the past played several match-winning knocks for his national side. Apart from his batting prowess, the cricketer had also made vital contributions with the ball.

Talking about his international career, Perera featured in 6 tests where he scored 203 runs and picked up 11 wickets.

He represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, smashing 2338 runs and taking 175 wickets. In 84 T20Is, he picked up 51 wickets and scored 1204 runs.

Perera was a part of the Indian Premier League till 2016, playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Perera played his last Test match against Pakistan in 2012 but kept on being an active member of Sri Lanka’s limited-overs squad. He was part of the Lanka squad that won the 2014 ICC World T20.