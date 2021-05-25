Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI: Pitch report, playing combination & match prediction

Bangladesh will face off with Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday (May 25).

After taking the lead in the first game, Bangladesh will try to wrap up the series and avoid taking it to the last game. The team performed well as their innings was steadied by Mushfiqur Rahim (84), who was supported by a timely cameo from Mahmudullah (54). Skipper Tamim Iqbal (52) also chipped in useful runs as an opener, giving his side a much-needed start. The bowling also looked good as Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman bagged 4 and 3 wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start as they lost six wickets for just 102 runs on board. The only late spark in the batting came from Wanindu Hasaranga, who smashed 74 runs off 60 balls, thus being the silver lining on a cloudy day. In the bowling department, the Lions were economical but will try to gel in so that their strike bowlers could hunt in pairs.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 49 | Bangladesh: 8 | Sri Lanka: 39 | No Result: 2

Pitch Report:

The temperatures would be around 33 degrees, and the weather forecast also predicts some showers in the evening. As one has seen in the first ODI, the pitch assisted spinners and they are expected to dominate this game as well. If it rains, then the contest will be a low scoring affair.

Probable XIs:

After winning the first encounter, Bangladesh will be looking to wrap up the three-match series. They will most probably make no changes and give Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun another chance to contribute to the side.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

After an average performance in the first outing, Sri Lanka might field the same team except for replacing Pathum Nissanka by Niroshan Dickwella. Nissanka has performed well in the Tests, which has helped him play ODIs as well but scored just 50 runs in the four outings he had.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan

Match Prediction

Case 1:

Bangladesh wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

Sri Lanka total: 230-240

Case 2:

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

Bangladesh total: 240-250

Team batting second to win the match.