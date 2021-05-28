Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021, 3rd ODI: Pitch report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

Bangladesh will clash with Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday (May 28).

Bangladesh have won the first two encounters against Sri Lanka and already taken an inaccessible lead. Wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been the star for his side smashing 84 and 125 in the first and second ODI, respectively. The Tigers will be looking for a sturdy opening partnership and all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan to get back in form with the bat.

On the other hand, things haven’t gone so well for Sri Lanka. Though their bowling has been up to the mark, they have been incorrigibly led down by their batsmen. The upcoming encounter game might see some fresh faces who could be given a chance to save the grace of the Kusal Perera-led side.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 50 | Bangladesh: 9 | Sri Lanka: 39 | No Result: 2

Pitch Report:

The weather forecast has predicted showers in Dhaka, which might interrupt the game. In that case, the match would be a low scoring one. As seen in the previous two matches, the pitch might assist pacers once again, with the spinners coming into the scene after the ball gets old.

Probable XIs:

Bangladesh might replace all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain with Mohammad Mithun since the former could only score ten runs in the previous match and only bowled a single over. Taskin Ahmed would also be eager to make a comeback in place of Mohammad Saifuddin.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka might give a platform to the youngsters to prove their worth. Niroshan Dickwella might be included in the playing XI in place of Pathum Nissanka. Asitha Fernando and Ramesh Mendis might earn their maiden call as well.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando.

Match Prediction

Case 1:

Bangladesh wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-50

Bangladesh total: 250-265

Case 2:

Sri Lanka wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-45

Sri Lanka total: 235-250

The team batting first to win the match.