BCCI announces maiden pink-ball Test for India women’s team

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has started working towards giving equal prominence to both Men and Women’s cricket under its wings.

The latest illustration of parity was displayed when the board booked chartered flights for both men and women cricketers to fly them to England for their upcoming tours. Another seed in the same vein was pointed out by India women’s Test skipper Mithali Raj when BCCI arranged for RT-PCR tests at the doorstep of female cricketers.

Taking another step in the same direction, India’s apex body has now decided to conduct India women’s maiden pink-ball Test against Australia in their backyard later this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the path-breaking move.

“Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIWomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” Shah tweeted.

The day-night Test in Australia will be the first of its kind to feature the India women’s team as participants. Australia and England participated in the only pink ball encounter in women’s cricket at Sydney in 2017. Though the full schedule hasn’t been announced yet, according to a report by SportStar, Australia will also host ODIs and T20Is contests.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team is scheduled to leave for England, where they play their first Test in seven years from June 16. India will also take the field in three ODIs and as many T20Is against the hosts during the same tour.

Recently, BCCI also revealed its list of annual contract for women cricketers.