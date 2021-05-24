BCCI confirms IPL 2021 Phase 2 window; UAE to host the remaining tournament

In the latest developments, the remainder of the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and October.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to make the announcement on May 29 during the Special General Meeting (SGM). The sources stated that the apex Indian board would talk to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reduce the gap between the second and third Test of the five-match series between India and England, starting in August.

As per the schedule, there is a nine-day gap between the above-mentioned two Tests, and BCCI is looking to reduce it to four days. “If that gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of,” sources said as quoted by TOI.

Further, BCCI hasn’t yet made any official talks with ECB regarding the cut of the 41-day window reserved for the 5-match series. A decision on such will be taken in the SGM. However, if BCCI fails to modify any changes in the schedule against England series, the window concerning phase 2 of IPL 2021 will be limited to only 30-days, i.e. between September 15 to October 15.

“If that gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of. If we can have those extra days eked out from the India-England schedule, it adds to the window. If not, then within these 30 days, a full day will have to be set aside for the Indian team and English cricketers to travel from the UK to the UAE; five days will have to be set aside for the knockouts later.”

“That will leave the BCCI with 24 days to conclude 27 matches. This window has four weekends available, which means a total of eight Saturdays and Sundays for doubleheaders that can accommodate 16 matches. That will leave the BCCI with 11 matches to be held in 19 days,” the sources added.