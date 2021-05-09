Complete schedule for England vs India Test series 2021

After the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got postponed due to the COVID-19 breach in the bio bubble of different franchises, fans are now focusing on Team India’s next international assignments.

The Virat Kohli-led side will soon fly to the United Kingdom for the five-match Test series against England. Before the red-ball battle with England, India will face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While the WTC final will be played from June 18 to 22 at Southampton, India’s Test leg against England will begin in the following month.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full fixtures of the UK tour. The red-ball battle between England and India will begin in Nottingham, where the first Test would begin from August 4.

The series will end in mid-September with the fifth and final Test at Manchester.

India and England have overall played 126 Test matches, where the English team has won 48 while the Indian side has managed to register just 29 wins. The remaining 49 games have ended in a draw.

Here is England versus India, Test series schedule:

First Test : August 4th – 8th at Trent Bridge, in Nottingham

: August 4th – 8th at Trent Bridge, in Nottingham Second Test : August 12th – 16th at Lords, in London

: August 12th – 16th at Lords, in London Third Test : August 25th – 29th at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds

: August 25th – 29th at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds Fourth Test : September 2nd – 6th at Kennington Oval, in London

: September 2nd – 6th at Kennington Oval, in London Fifth Test: September 10th – 14th at Old Trafford, in Manchester

Along with the fixtures, BCCI also announced India’s squad for the UK tour. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah have returned to the team. While Jadeja and Vihari were out due to respective injuries, Bumrah had taken a leave for his marriage.

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Avesh Khan.