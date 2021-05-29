BCCI confirms UAE as the next venue for remaining IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was stalled due to a rise in coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble earlier this month.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had postponed the T20 extravaganza after a meeting with IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) on May 4, where all the stakeholders took a unanimous decision to suspend the ongoing league.

The unexpected move was taken after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) leg spinner Amit Mishra and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) bowling coach L Balaji became the victims of the novel coronavirus.

The BCCI was speculating a loss of worth over INR 2000 crores, mainly from the broadcasting revenue after the event was indefinitely postponed.

However, IPL chairman Brajesh Patel in an interview with Cricbuzz, had hinted at the governing body mulling over resuming the event in the September window.

Various English Counties, as well as Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC), had offered India’s apex body to host the event in their backyard.

Media outlets had also augured that the T20 extravaganza might be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) just like its previous edition- IPL 2020.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah in an official statement, on Saturday, finally confirmed that the cash-rich league would recommence in UAE considering the monsoon season in India can play a spoilsport in the months of September-October.

The official press release also stated that the BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) authorised its office bearers to seek more time from the ICC in taking a decisive call over hosting the T20 World Cup 2021 in India.

“The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.The BCCI SGM further authorized the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,” the official release stated.

Meanwhile, only 29 out of the 60 IPL matches could be played before the event was in abeyance. Delhi Capitals (DC) had reached the numero uno position in the points table at the time of adjourning the league, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were placed at the second and third spot, respectively.