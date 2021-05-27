BCCI official clears air over rumours claiming women cricketers won’t be paid for eight months of employment

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the list of central contracts for Women Cricketers for October 2020 to September 2021 on May 19.

Two new names Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh were added for their magnificent performances, but veteran players like Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and D. Hemlatha were snubbed from the list.

Following their exclusion, there were rumours that these cricketers won’t be paid for their eight months of employment before the contract list was released.

However, a BCCI official recently came to the fore to clarify the issue by stating that the players have received their dues and the media outlets circulating hearsays that the dropped cricketers won’t be paid for eight months of employment was incorrect.

“This is absolutely false. Every player is paid in accordance with the terms of the contract with the BCCI. The payments have been made for the contracted period. The claim made in the story essentially assumes that a contract existed for almost eight months for which they would not be paid. This is incorrect, and I can only conclude that this is on the back of incorrect advice. If a contract ended in September 2020 and the payments have been made in relation to that contract, it is wrong to imply otherwise,” a BCCI official told ANI.

The official went onto elucidate another issue which stated that the Women cricketers hadn’t been paid the prize money for their runner-up performance in the T20 World Cup 2020. Talking about the same, the BCCI representative enunciated that the finance department of India cricket’s Governing Body answers all the queries of the players and assists them in securing their payments.

“No organisation is without its share of errors and with every error that slips through our system, our endeavour is to tighten the system further, which we have done even now. The finance department swiftly addresses all issues that are raised by players and there is no query or call for assistance by any player that goes unanswered,” the official asserted.

Meanwhile, Team India women’s team is set to leave for England, where they will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against the hosts starting June 16.