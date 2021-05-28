‘Cannot ask for removal of coaches’: Saeed Ajmal takes a dig at Mohammad Amir over retirement fiasco

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir who had the whole cricket fraternity in shock with his retirement call last year, has found himself again in the mix. After his farewell to international cricket, the left-armer had accused the bowling coach Waqar Younis and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq of harassing him.

The pacer further demanded the removal of the present management if the board wants him to make a comeback.

Saeed Ajmal, former off-break bowler for Pakistan, recently shared his take on the retirement episode of Amir.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan (CA), the ex-player opined that Amir should not have hurled accusations at the team management and should improve his performances.

“Whatever he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and the team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their posts as head coach and bowling coach,” Ajmal said.

“Aise logo ka aisa hi hota hai (such players suffer exactly this way). It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands,” the Faisalabad-born added.

Ajmal further asserted that Amir retired out of desperation and must stick to his decision.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” the 43-year-old stated.

Amir made his debut at the nascent age of 17 and was believed to be a bright prospect and was often compared to the great Wasim Akram.

However, the 29-year-old’s career took a turn when he got involved in a serious spot-fixing scandal and was banned for five years.

The Punjab born returned to cricket after serving his ban and played a huge role in Pakistan’s victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Before bidding adieu to international cricket, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 50 T20Is and took 119, 81 and 59 in the respective formats.