Cheteshwar Pujara throws light on the toughest time of his international career

Cheteshwar Pujara, Team India’s ‘Mr Dependable’, is known for his extreme patience and resilience. The Test specialist likes to tire down opposition bowlers through his solid technique and flawless defence.

Pujara, who was recently named in India’s squad for World Test Championship (WTC) final and England Tests, opened up about the toughest time of his cricketing career. The senior Indian batsman spoke about his injury and anticipations concerning its aftermaths.

“When I had my first injury, to come back from it was the toughest time of my cricketing career. The moment our team physio came to and spoke to me that the recovery would be about six months. So, I was so upset; I started crying. I was in a negative mindset at that time. ‘Will I be able to play this game again? Will I be able to play at the international level again?” said Pujara in a YouTube interview on Mind Matters.

The Saurashtra cricketer revealed how his family members and friends kept giving him positive vibes and helped him get rid of the negative mindset.

“So, slowly I started talking to my family members, my father, my friends and they started giving me positive feedback that you will come out of this, don’t worry about it. So, I stopped worrying about my future and started focusing on my present,” added the 33-year-old.

Pujara further spoke about the significance of yoga and meditation in his life, which assist him in handling pressure.

“Once you are in a negative zone, everything around you become negative. I do yoga and try meditation; I do my prayers every day, which helps me to remain in a positive mindset. There was a time when I felt I could not handle the pressure. When I had issues in my younger days, I used to go to my mother and cried in front of her saying that I had a lot of pressure and nervousness and didn’t want to play cricket. But now I know how to handle the pressure,” concluded Pujara.