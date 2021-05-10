Chris Gayle mercilessly trolls Kevin Pietersen after the latter shows off his body in a ‘shirtless’ pic

West Indies‘ explosive batsman Chris Gayle is known for smashing humungous sixes and sending the white leather out of cricket grounds. The ‘Universe Boss’ is also famous for his antics and never misses an opportunity to provide his fans with a dose of entertainment both on and off the field.

The Jamaican superstar gave a glimpse of his side-spilling nature when he trolled former England stroke maker Kevin Pietersen on social media. It all happened after Pietersen shared a picture on Twitter of himself enjoying on a beach in the Maldives.

The former English cricketer and some other overseas players, along with the Australian contingent, are staying in the Maldives after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 last week.

In the picture shared by Pietersen, he could be seen flaunting his abs and giving a thumbs up to the camera. Many fans were left in awe as they lauded the 40-year-old for being supremely fit post-retirement.

However, Gayle did not look impressed with Pietersen’s sculpted physique as he dropped a cheeky comment to poke fun at the cricketer-turned-commentator. While replying to the tweet, the Kingston-lad claimed that Pietersen was sucking in his stomach to enhance his physique.

“Believe me ppl… he’s sucking in the tummy – it’s actually worst in a person. You’re on the Red list, @KP24. He’s younger than me too!!” Gayle wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Believe me ppl…he’s sucking in the tummy 😂🤣🤣🤣 – it’s actually worst in person 🤣😂😂😂🤣 you’re the Red list, @KP24 ❌ he’s younger than me too!! https://t.co/5faLH5FSFG — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 8, 2021

Later, Pietersen deleted his tweet. Here is the screenshot:

Pietersen, who was part of the broadcasting team for IPL 2021, recently suggested that the remainder of the fourteenth season should be completed in the United Kingdom (UK). He reckoned that September would be the perfect time to stage the remaining matches of IPL.

“I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September, but I actually think the IPL should move to the UK,” Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

“There is a window in September after the England vs India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there, and all of the best English players would be available as well,” he added.