IPL 2021: WATCH – Kagiso Rabada stuns Chris Gayle by sending his off-stump for a walk during DC vs PBKS clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kagiso Rabada exhibited top-quality bowling in the 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rabada picked up three wickets in the Sunday night fixture for 36 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He dismissed PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh, power-hitter Chris Gayle and all-rounder Chris Jordan. Out of the three scalps, Rabada’s act of removing Gayle captured the maximum attention.

It all happened in the last over of the powerplay of PBKS innings when Gayle began the proceedings with a scintillating six near the square leg region. As the West Indies star was just getting into the groove, he was stunned by Rabada’s sensational followed up delivery.

The South African pacer came back in grand style after getting hit for a maximum. Out of nowhere, the right-armer bowled an unexpected full-toss clicked at 143.4 kmph. The ball also moved through the air and completely bamboozled Gayle, making a mess of his woodworks with his off-stump, went for a ride. The left-handed batsman made 13 off nine balls.

Here is the video:

DC go top of the points table

After Gayle, PBKS lost four more wickets, but Mayank Agarwal, who was leading the team in the absence of KL Rahul, stayed unbeaten till the end of the innings and scored 99 runs from 58 balls at a strike rate of 170.69 packed with twelve boundaries, including four sixes.

Riding on Agarwal’s sensational knock, the Mohali-based franchise posted 166/6 on the scoreboard in 20 overs.

In reply, the Rishabh Pant and Co. chased down the target easily in 17.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a solid start after adding 63 runs for the opening wicket before Shaw was removed by Punjab’s spinner Harpreet Brar for 39 off 22 deliveries.

Dhawan then formed another crucial stand of 48 runs with Australian star Steve Smith to strengthen further DC’s chances of winning the contest. Eventually, the Capitals won the match by seven wickets. The sensational victory also helped DC to acquire the top spot on the points table.