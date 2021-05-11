Complete schedule for Sri Lanka vs India ODI and T20I series 2021

The Indian cricket team is set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for the limited-overs series. The Men in Blue will play three-match One-Day International (ODIs) leg and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is). However, it is expected that a second-string Indian side will appear in the Island nation, having the absence of senior players who will be in the United Kingdom (UK) for international duty.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ODI series will begin on July 13, and the T20I leg shall commence from July 22. The top-rated Indian players, along with other red-ball specialists, are scheduled to play the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final before the five-match Test series against England beginning on August 4.

Although there is almost a month-long gap between the conclusion of WTC final and England Tests, the quarantine rules make it nearly impossible for the high-profile Indian players to be available for the white-ball matches in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Cricket has not yet specified the venue(s) for the matches, but Hambantota and Dambulla look like front runners, considering the fact that both are remote locations. This will be India’s first visit to Lanka since the Nidahas Trophy back in 2018.

Before hosting India for the limited-overs clash, the Sri Lankan team will be travelling to England for the white-ball series featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs between June 23 and July 4.

Sri Lanka versus India limited-over series schedule:

ODI series:

First ODI : July 13

: July 13 Second ODI : July 16

: July 16 Third ODI: July 19

T20I series: