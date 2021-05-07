CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard to lead Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming season

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard is all set to lead the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 33-year-old was handed over the leadership role in 2019 when Dwayne Bravo had to miss the entire tournament due to injury. During that year, TKR’s campaign ended with defeat against Barbados Tridents in Qualifier 2.

However, in 2020, TKR won all their 10 matches at the league stage and later went on to clinch the title. Pollard shined with 207 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 204.95.

Overall, the Trinidadian has played 521 T20 matches, amassing 10,797 runs with 53 half-centuries and one hundred.

The 2021 edition of CPL will bowl out on August 28. All the matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts. Only 50% of the spectators at the 8000-seat venue will be allowed after presenting the vaccination proof.

Regarding the COVID-19 protocols, CPL Chief Executive Pete Russell made it clear that all players would not get vaccinated as proper isolating can do the job for them.

“We’re aware that we need to get people vaccinated where possible. That’s not always going to be the case, but that is a process that we’re undergoing right now, whether it’s [those] working for the CPL or playing [who] will be vaccinated. It’s not a requirement that they’ll be vaccinated because there will be quarantine options as well,” said Russell as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Russell said they organised the CPL 2020 when the pandemic was quite new to everyone, and still, the tournament went without any trouble. He said the competition would also inspire people to get vaccinated so that they can come to the ground to watch matches.

“We were the first to lead back last year, so I think we led the way in terms of the protocols that we put in place that obviously have now become part of most events. We were the first large-scale cricket tournament back, and that went very successfully. You’ve seen that others have had their problems, so the planning and detail that needs to go into making these things happen is so important. I think to have the first fully vaccinated tournament is again just showing the world the way forward, and I’m sure that this will encourage people, certainly in the federation, to get their vaccines so that they can come and watch some great cricket” he added.