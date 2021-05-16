Cricket Australia reveals next step after Cameron Bancroft drops bombshells of the ball-tampering saga

On Saturday, Cricket Australia (CA) said that it is open to welcome new evidence in relation to the infamous ball-tampering scandal after the recent comments made by top-order batter Cameron Bancroft. The Western Australian dropped bombshells on Friday, hinting that the Aussie bowlers were aware of the whole episode.

While speaking to the Guardian, Bancroft, who is currently in England to play county cricket representing Durham, bowlers’ knowledge of the sandpaper saga is “self-explanatory”.

“All I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Obviously, what I did benefits bowlers, and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” the 28-year-old had said.

Bancroft was banned for nine months by CA for his direct involvement in the ball-tampering plot. He was caught red-handed by broadcast cameras using sandpaper on the ball before putting the evidence down his packets during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. The then skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were also removed from their leadership titles and slapped with a year-long suspension.

Now, CA has made it clear that it is ready to reinvestigate the matter if anyone has more knowledge about the subject. The apex Australian board further added the investigation conducted post the sandpaper saga was satisfactory, but it would still relook the issue if any new information emerges.

“CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018, they should come forward and present it,” CA said in a statement as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

“The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings,” the statement added.

Bancroft, who last played in the Ashes 2019, asserted he still hopes to come back in the red-ball squad. He said: “That’s a goal and a door I haven’t shut for myself,” Bancroft said when asked about the possibility of a Test recall. But it’s also something I’m not mentally stressing about and obsessing about either.”