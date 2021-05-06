CWI announces West Indies Men’s Central Contracts for 2021-2022 season

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the men’s central contracts for the 2021-22 season. The board has included as many as 18 players in the contract list for the different formats.

Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner, who performed outstandingly well during West Indies’ famous Test series win in Bangladesh earlier this year, have received the maiden central contract for the longest format. Similarly, wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva has also been named in the red-ball contract list. On the other hand, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been given a maiden white-ball contract.

Some big names, including Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks, have failed to retain the contracts following their poor season.

Windies Test skipper Jason Holder is the only player who has been handed over an all-format contract. While Kieron Pollard, the white-ball captain, has received the white-ball contract.

“I am happy for all the players who have been offered retainer contracts for the upcoming period. Especially pleasing was the number of players who were awarded first-time contracts in recognition of their performances during the period under review,” said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“I know that the eleven players who have lost their International retainers will be striving and fighting hard to get back into the teams and earn their central contracts back next year. These players, along with our T20 specialists, will ensure that we have genuine competition for places that will push everyone to attain higher standards of performance,” he added.

Here is West Indies Men’s Central Contract list for the 2021-22 season: