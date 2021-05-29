David Warner posts a message for his wife Candice in Telugu; Rashid Khan reacts

Australian opener David Warner keeps his fans updated with his life by posting regularly on social media. Along with his wife Candice, Warner can be usually seen making TikTok videos and dancing to the tunes of popular Indian songs.

Warne recently posted an image on Instagram that had the followers going gaga over it. In the animated picture, the 34-year-old holds his wife Candice in his arms, and the two are dressed in wedding attire.

The southpaw wrote “I love you” but in ‘Telugu’ while captioning his post. The use of a different language can be attributed to the fact that Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where ‘Telugu’ speaking people are predominant.

The photo gained a lot of attention as it received over 8.7 lacs likes within a few hours.

Afghanistan’s leg spinner and Warner’s SRH teammate Rashid Khan also commented on the picture as he was amazed to see the Sydney-born using a different language in the caption.

Rashid quizzed Warner on what’s the meaning of his caption.

“What’s meaning of it @davidwarner31,” Rashid asked.

Another Aussie cricketer Harry Conway took a hilarious jibe at his compatriot and told him that he wasn’t as tall as he looked in the photo.

“As if you are that tall,” Conway commented.

Meanwhile, Warner was last seen in the IPL 2021 captaining the ‘Orange Army’ before he was axed off his duty in favour of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and dropped from the playing XI.

The Hyderabad-based franchise had a horrendous time at the field. They could only win a solitary game out of their seven encounters and were positioned at the bottom of the IPL points table before the cash-rich league was suspended owing to the rise in coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

Warner left India for the Maldives prior to landing in his home country on May 17, where he quarantined for two weeks in a hotel room.