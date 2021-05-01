Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the remainder of IPL 2021

In the latest developments, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Kane Williamson as their new captain for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Australian opener David Warner so far led SRH in their first six games of the fourteenth season.

The 2016 winners have had a disappointing start to the tournament, losing five out of their total six matches under the leadership of Warner. The announcement concerning the change in captaincy came after the Hyderabad-based franchise lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in their previous contest on Wednesday. However, Warner will stay with the team and assisting Williamson towards his men’s success.

The official Twitter handle of SRH shared a media release on Saturday, hinting that there will be some other changes in their overseas combination when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next fixture on Sunday.

“SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow’s match and for the remainder of IPL 2021,” SRH’s media release stated.

“The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow’s match against Rajasthan Royals,” the release added.

“The decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure that David will help us strive for success both on and off the field,” the release added further.