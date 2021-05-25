David Warner takes a hilarious dig at Chris Gayle’s recent Instagram post

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle regularly updates his followers with the recent events of his life. From the amazingly light pictures of his epic parties to releasing new songs online, Gayle doesn’t fail to give a glance at his plush lifestyle.

Recently, the 41-year-old cricketer was seen participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it was stalled due to the rising coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble. The Jamaica-born then headed to the Maldives for a short vacation and subsequently to Dubai, where he is making the most of it.

Gayle decided to share a few pictures of his stay in the Maldives. The Universe Boss was seen jet skiing in the ocean and eating pizza with champagne. However, it was the peculiar image of a toy car that panned all eyes.

The former West Indies skipper was seen posing nonchalantly with the black car that had a roofless top. “Imma pull up baby,” Gayle had captioned the picture.

The photo received over 1,20,000 lakhs within a day and earned the attention of the Australian opener David Warner.

Warner, who was also quarantining in the island before repatriating Down Under, poked fun at his peer and commented that it looked suitable for the Aussie.

“Looks like my type of car,” Warner remarked with ‘laughing out loud’ emoticons.

Warner too keeps his fans entertained by being active on social media.

Meanwhile, Gayle could only muster 178 runs from 8 matches in the IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 133.83, whereas Warner too didn’t particularly have a good time in the T20 extravaganza as he was axed from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captaincy and also dropped from the playing XI.

The duo could probably face each other during the upcoming Australia tour of West Indies starting in July, where the Aussies will clash with the Caribbean side in five T20Is and three ODIs.