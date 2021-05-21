Deepak Chahar opines on who should captain the Indian team in Sri Lanka and why

India is set to tour England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-Test match series against the hosts. At the same time, another Indian squad will board the flight to Sri Lanka to play white-ball cricket.

Though the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t announced the squad for the Lankan tour yet, speculations are rife that shining speedster Deepak Chahar will be roped in. However, there are a lot of queries among cricket fans as to who would lead the side.

Talking about the same, Chahar opined that opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan should lead the team since he is an experienced player and is revered by youngsters.

“Shikhar bhai will be a good choice (for captain). He has been playing for a long time and has a lot of experience. For me, a senior person should become a captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice,” the Agra-born told Times of India on Friday.

Speaking of his preparations for the tour, the 28-year-old asserted that he gained expertise from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was confident of emerging victorious against the neighbours.

“I am all set for the Sri Lanka tour. I bowled well in the IPL. I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and I am confident of a good showing in Sri Lanka. I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as strong as the main team. We have a lot of options,” Chahar concluded.