Dhanashree Verma shows off her dance skills in RCB jersey on American rapper Soulja Boy’s “She make it clap”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, keeps her followers updated with the latest events of her life. Recently, she took to Twitter to show off her cool dance moves. The choreographer had donned a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for the occasion and was balling to American Rapper Soulja Boy’s famous song “She make it clap.”

Along with the title of the track, Dhanashree also asked her fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“She make it clap. Something that was waiting to be uploaded. In this together. #staysafe,” she captioned the post.

She make it clap 🔥

Something that was waiting to be uploaded.

In this together 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2IyA6WMw0A — Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@DhanshreeVerma9) May 18, 2021

The Youtube sensation had also uploaded a video of her mom’s dance on Mother’s Day. Shehad also put forth pictures of her various female relatives and wished them on the occasion.

A doctor by profession, Dhanashree had also thanked her elders for bringing joy to her life.

“Mom, I have so many amazing pictures with you but this dance does justice to how you bring happiness into my life. Also, happy Mother’s Day to all my super women out there. Not tagging them, as I’m quite possessive about these superstars. Thank you for everything,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the spinner’s wife could be seen supporting the Bangalore-based franchise during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chahal did not have a great outing in the T20 extravaganza as he could bag only four wickets in the seven matches he played before the cash-rich league got postponed.

The 30-year-old tweaker is expected to represent Team India in their away series against Sri Lanka starting July 13.