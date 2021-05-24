Ellyse Perry shares her views on India women’s maiden pink-ball Test against Australia

A wind of thrill passed through every women cricket fan as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah recently took to Twitter to announce the maiden pink-ball Test slated in September against Australia in their backyard. The world has witnessed only one day-night Test in women’s cricket history, played between Australia and England at Sydney in 2017.

Taking cognizance of the historical event, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry stated that the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground (WACA) in Perth is a wonderful venue for the game’s longest format.

“Playing a Test match there before, it’s an absolutely wonderful venue for a women’s Test,” Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Thursday.

The Sydney-born further added that though the conditions and style of playing favoured the hosts, India also had a strong batting line-up. Hence, she anticipated that the game would be equally contested and could sway to either side.

“That’s certainly in (our) favour … our conditions and the Australian style of cricket, but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it’s going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides,” added Perry.

When asked about the possible combinations of the Aussie team, the 30-year-old opined that fielding with four pacers would depend on the pitch conditions.

“(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time, but one of the great things about the group and the way it’s evolving is there are some wonderful players coming through,” she said.

The New South Wales cricketer also asserted that both spinners and speedsters of her side are equally talented, and the team is phenomenally balanced.

“Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting. There are some great options there and one of the strengths in the last little bit is just how balanced our side is across the board,” Perry concluded.