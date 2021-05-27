England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes ruled out of the New Zealand Test series; replacement announced

England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

According to an official statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Foakes sustained the injury after he slipped in the change room following Surrey‘s County Championship fixture against Middlesex at the Oval. He is expected to remain out of action for at least three months.

“Foakes, who was selected in the England men’s squad earlier this month, was set to play his first Test in home conditions next month at Lord’s, sustained the [torn left hamstring] injury on Sunday slipping in the dressing room after Surrey’s County Championship fixture against Middlesex at the Kia Oval,” said ECB in a statement.

“He will now be assessed and work closely on his rehabilitation with the Surrey medical team and is expected to be out of action for at least three months,” the statement added.

Foakes has so far played 8 Tests in his career, scoring 410 runs with one hundred and a half-century. He has taken 14 catches in the longest format and effected five stumpings as well.

Uncapped Sam Billings has been picked as Foakes’ replacement. Billings has established himself as a regular member of England’s white-ball squads but hasn’t yet made his debut in the red-ball format.

Apart from Billings, the selectors have also included opening batsman Haseeb Hameed for his tremendous county season. Hameed has amassed 474 runs at 52.66 for Nottinghamshire. He last played Tests during England’s tour of India in 2016.

Here is England’s updated Squad:

Joe Root (c), Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence.