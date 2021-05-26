England vs New Zealand Test series 2021: Schedule, Squads and Live Streaming details

England is all set to start their home summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand from June 2. This will be the first red-ball series of the English team since their India tour, where they faced a 3-1 loss in February-March earlier this year.

The Joe Root-led side will look to test its bench strength ahead of a five-match leg against India in August-September and Ashes 2021-22 in Australia later this year.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson and Co. would take this two-match series as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Virat Kohli’s India.

The Lords Cricket Ground in London will host the series opener while the final Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England versus New Zealand Test series schedule:

First Test : June 02 – 06 at Lords Cricket Ground, in London (10:00 AM GMT)

: June 02 – 06 at Lords Cricket Ground, in London (10:00 AM GMT) Second Test: June 10th – 14th at Edgbaston, in Birmingham (10:00 AM GMT)

Squads:

England:

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell.

Live Telecast and Streaming details:

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England versus New Zealand Test series on Sony SIX channel. Similarly, fans can live stream the matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

Other Streaming networks: