England’s Barmy Army engages in a fun banter with Indian cricket fans

The Indian cricket team is set to leave for England in the first week of June. In lieu of the quarantining norms, the side will isolate for a few days before playing the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Post the contest against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and Co. will face the hosts in a five-match Test series.

The supporters of both the countries have, however, started engaging in banters online. England cricket supporters’ club Barmy Army posted a video of their pacer James Anderson to take a sly dig at the Indian cricket enthusiasts.

Indian fans troll Anderson by calling him ‘Clouderson’ since the stalwart heavily relies on his swing, which is assisted by an overcast condition.

Barmy Army shared a video in which the 38-year-old can be seen knocking off the stumps of Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill during the first Test of the England tour of India 2021 in Chennai.

“To all the Indian fans in our mentions saying Jimmy ‘Clouderson’,” the English cricket followers captioned the video.

Indian fans were on their heels and retorted quickly by sharing a clip of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hitting Anderson over the slips with a reverse sweep. The fearless Roorkee-born lad countered Anderson’s pace by taking the latter with surprise through his inventive array of shots.

The first Test saw the Joe Root-led side thrash India, who made a timely return to win the series 3-1. The hosts outclassed the visitors in all three formats of the game and registered a comprehensive victory.