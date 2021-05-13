Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh shares his shock at Jaydev Unadkat’s omission from the Test team

  • Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh expressed his disappointment at Jaydev Unadkat's exclusion from the Test squad.

  • Unadkat took the concern in good stride and responded heartily.

Dodda Ganesh and Jaydev Unadkat ( Image Source: Twitter)
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) panned eyes when they excluded Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat from the wings and included two pacers – Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna as standby players in the recently announced squad for World Test Championship (WTC) Final and the England tour.

The only left-arm pacer in the side is Gujarat’s uncapped player Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh was stunned by the selectors’ move and took to Twitter to express his dismay.

“What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level #ENGvsIND,” Ganesh wrote on the micro-blogging website.

However, netizens formed a different opinion and started trolling Ganesh by pointing out that Unadkat hasn’t performed up to the mark in the previous IPL seasons.

The 47-year-old was quick to respond that the 29-year-old has been performing well in the last five domestic seasons, and the selection isn’t done only on the basis of the cash-rich league.

“All those trolling kindly go and have a look at Unadkat’s performance at the FC level in the last five years. He’s our best seamer. And, I would like to remind the fans that the test team selection doesn’t happen on the basis of IPL performances. Hope this settles the score,” retorted Ganesh.

Unadkat was happy to see Ganesh acknowledging his hard work and remarked that the former was hopeful for the next season.

Your concern motivates me even more! Bring on the next season,” Unadkat replied enthusiastically.

The former Karnataka player expounded that he had gone through a tough ordeal when he was ignored by the selectors despite good domestic performances and wished no one else had to face the same.

“Go well, brother. My wishes with you. I have gone through the pain of being ignored despite being the top performer at FC level consistently. Never got an opportunity to make a comeback. Don’t want any youngster to go through that ordeal,” admitted Ganesh.

