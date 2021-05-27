From Ajinkya Rahane to Rishabh Pant: Cricket fraternity extend wishes to Ravi Shastri on his birthday

Wishes poured in from all corners as India’s head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today (May 27). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, took to social media to extend their wishes to the former India all-rounder.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead.”

Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead. pic.twitter.com/9IfUUuWL3s — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wished Ravi happiness on his special day.

“Many, many happy returns of the day @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you lots of happiness in the years to come! “ tweeted Pant.

Many many happy returns of the day @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you lots of happiness in the years to come! pic.twitter.com/MUL1bSfX53 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 27, 2021

New member of the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav, recalled when Ravi suggested him to have patience as his turn will come for selection.

“To the man who always asked me to be patient and strong in every situation. Thank you, and wishing you a very Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc. Have a happy and healthy one, coach,” wrote Surya on Twitter.

To the man who always asked me to be patient and strong in every situation. Thank you and wishing you a very Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc. Have a happy and healthy one, coach. 💪 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 27, 2021

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote: “Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir. May God bless you abundantly with good health and happiness.”

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir. May god bless you abundantly with good health and happiness. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WKL1MoCrNw — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 27, 2021

Team India’s latest batting sensation Shubman Gill wished Ravi on his birthday, saying he learnt a lot from his guidance.

“Happy birthday to our head coach @RaviShastriOfc sir. Grateful to have learnt from your guidance. God bless you,” tweeted Shubman.

Happy birthday to our head coach @RaviShastriOfc sir. Grateful to have learnt from your guidance. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/aoAYbSgvKT — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) May 27, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remembered Ravi’s epic career in numbers while wishing the head coach of Team India.

“1983 World Cup-winner Trophy. 230 intl. games 6938 intl. runs & 280 intl. wickets. Here’s wishing @RaviShastriOfc – former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very happy birthday,” wrote BCCI.

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌

6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍 Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc – former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

Former India international Yuvraj Singh tweeted and said: “Happy birthday, senior @RaviShastriOfc! Hope you have a great year ahead. All the best for the World Test Championship. Stay safe”

Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc! Hope you have a great year ahead. All the best for the World Test Championship. Stay safe 👍🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2021

Frontline pacer Ishant Sharma prayed for Ravi’s good health while wishing him.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! @RaviShastriOfc,” tweeted Ishant.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! 🎂 @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/bOW9CfEPta — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) May 27, 2021

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote: “Many happy returns of the day to the Champion of Champions. Have a wonderful day @RaviShastriOfc Bhai.”

Many happy returns of the day to the Champion of Champions. Have a wonderful day @RaviShastriOfc Bhai🎂😊 pic.twitter.com/gP9NvlYYV9 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2021

Here’s are some more birthday tweets for Ravi Shastri:

Happy birthday to @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you much more successful career ahead — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 27, 2021

Here’s wishing India legend and current head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, @RaviShastriOfc, a very happy birthday! 🎂 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QULpuJsQfV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday to the one of most energetic personalities I have witnessed. Your contributions from a phenomenal commentator to one of the successful Indian head coach is extraordinary, best wishes @RaviShastriOfc #RaviShastri #IndianTeam pic.twitter.com/puGgP6cvkC — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 27, 2021

World Cup Winner 🏆

World Series Winner 🎖️

Pioneering Commentator 🎙️

Visionary Coach 🧠 Here's wishing the man who's seen it all, @RaviShastriOfc, a very Happy Birthday 🎂💙 pic.twitter.com/lwzMDvDvPd — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 27, 2021

🔸 Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad

🔸 Current head coach of India men's team Happy birthday to former India all-rounder, @RaviShastriOfc! pic.twitter.com/2x0Bs1DUy5 — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday to the 1983 World Cup winner, former Indian captain and current head coach of the Indian side, @RaviShastriOfc 🎂🧡#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/u0VK2Pepk4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2021

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc sir !

All the best to the entire team for the WTC Final 💪#RaviShastri — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 27, 2021