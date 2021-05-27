From Ajinkya Rahane to Rishabh Pant: Cricket fraternity extend wishes to Ravi Shastri on his birthday

  • Ravi Shastri is celebrating his 59th birthday today.

  • Ravi is currently the head coach of India men's cricket team.

From Ajinkya Rahane to Rishabh Pant: Cricket fraternity extend wishes to Ravi Shastri on his birthday
Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant (Image Source: Twitter)
Wishes poured in from all corners as India’s head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today (May 27). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, took to social media to extend their wishes to the former India all-rounder.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wished Ravi happiness on his special day.

“Many, many happy returns of the day @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you lots of happiness in the years to come! “ tweeted Pant.

New member of the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav, recalled when Ravi suggested him to have patience as his turn will come for selection.

“To the man who always asked me to be patient and strong in every situation. Thank you, and wishing you a very Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc. Have a happy and healthy one, coach,” wrote Surya on Twitter.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote: “Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir. May God bless you abundantly with good health and happiness.”

Team India’s latest batting sensation Shubman Gill wished Ravi on his birthday, saying he learnt a lot from his guidance.

“Happy birthday to our head coach @RaviShastriOfc sir. Grateful to have learnt from your guidance. God bless you,” tweeted Shubman.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remembered Ravi’s epic career in numbers while wishing the head coach of Team India.

“1983 World Cup-winner Trophy. 230 intl. games 6938 intl. runs & 280 intl. wickets. Here’s wishing @RaviShastriOfc – former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very happy birthday,” wrote BCCI.

Former India international Yuvraj Singh tweeted and said: “Happy birthday, senior @RaviShastriOfc! Hope you have a great year ahead. All the best for the World Test Championship. Stay safe”

Frontline pacer Ishant Sharma prayed for Ravi’s good health while wishing him.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! @RaviShastriOfc,” tweeted Ishant.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wrote: “Many happy returns of the day to the Champion of Champions. Have a wonderful day @RaviShastriOfc Bhai.”

Here’s are some more birthday tweets for Ravi Shastri:

