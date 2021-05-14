From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Cricketers extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

After a month-long period of fasting, the followers of Islam have started with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. On the auspicious occasion, the cricket fraternity has taken to their social media to wish people to celebrate the festival.

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar wished health, happiness and prosperity on the special day. The batting phenom took to Twitter and wrote: “Wishing everyone good health, happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli hoped the festival bring love, peace and joy to all. He also urged his fans to stay safe.

“In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe,” tweeted Kohli.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings wrote: “Eid Mubarak to all that are celebrating.”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina requested people to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

“On this auspicious day, wishing peace and prosperity for everyone! May this festival bring good health and positivity all around. Stay safe and enjoy the day with your loved ones,” Raina wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote: “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating. May the year bring peace and happiness to you and your families.”

Former England international Ian Bell wrote: “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating today!”

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami shared a smiling picture of himself while extending wishes to his online family.

“May Allah accepts your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak,” wrote Shami.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant advised his fans to stay home while celebrating the festival.

“Best wishes to those celebrating Eid today! Please stay indoors and enjoy time with your families. Eid Mubarak, everyone,” said Pant.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan urged everyone to stay safe, wear a mask and maintain social distance in these unprecedented times.

“EID MUBARAK to Everyone Around the world #StaySafe #WearMask #MaintainSocialDistance,” tweeted Rashid.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wrote: “#EidMubarak everyone. I hope you all have a great day.”