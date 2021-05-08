“Pure bliss” – Fans react as Suresh Raina shares ‘Positive Vibes’ with a smiling pic

  • Suresh Raina urged his fans to spend time with their loved ones.

  • Raina was part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, which got postponed earlier this week.

Suresh Raina (Image Source: @ImRaina)
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was recently seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among different IPL franchises. The left-handed batsman re-joined his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he had opted himself out from the previous season, citing personal reasons.

Raina started his IPL 2021 journey on a high note as he smashed a half-century in the very first game for CSK. He played seven games for the ‘Yellow Army’, scoring 123 runs before BCCI suspended the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Just like other cricketers, Raina has returned home and spending quality time with his family. In the meantime, the 34-year-old shared a picture of himself having a laugh in order to spread positivity. Raina urged people to find happiness in the little things around them and take some time off to enjoy with their loved ones.

“Find happiness in the little things around you. Always be grateful! Take some time off & enjoy with your loved ones. Have a happy & safe weekend, you all #PositiveVibes,” Raina captioned the image on Twitter.

Raina’s message was well-received by fans as they came up with some heartwarming replies for CSK’s backbone. A fan asked Raina to keep the smile always with him.

“This smile on yours. Pure bliss. Keep this smile always with you champ, Happy to see you like this.”

Another fan mentioned how the picture of the CSK star makes her happy. “Happy to see you. I miss you, but this picture makes me happy. Stay safe, @ImRaina Take care.”

One user explained that Raina and other CSK members made him happy when the IPL 2021 was on. “Watching you guys playing was my happiness.”

Here is how some other fans reacted:

