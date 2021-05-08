“Pure bliss” – Fans react as Suresh Raina shares ‘Positive Vibes’ with a smiling pic

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was recently seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among different IPL franchises. The left-handed batsman re-joined his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he had opted himself out from the previous season, citing personal reasons.

Raina started his IPL 2021 journey on a high note as he smashed a half-century in the very first game for CSK. He played seven games for the ‘Yellow Army’, scoring 123 runs before BCCI suspended the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Just like other cricketers, Raina has returned home and spending quality time with his family. In the meantime, the 34-year-old shared a picture of himself having a laugh in order to spread positivity. Raina urged people to find happiness in the little things around them and take some time off to enjoy with their loved ones.

“Find happiness in the little things around you. Always be grateful! Take some time off & enjoy with your loved ones. Have a happy & safe weekend, you all #PositiveVibes,” Raina captioned the image on Twitter.

Find happiness in the little things around you. Always be grateful! Take some time off & enjoy with your loved ones. Have a happy & safe weekend you all 🌈 🤗 #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/7w69rAEM1x — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 7, 2021

Raina’s message was well-received by fans as they came up with some heartwarming replies for CSK’s backbone. A fan asked Raina to keep the smile always with him.

“This smile on yours. Pure bliss. Keep this smile always with you champ, Happy to see you like this.”

This smile on your face 😍 Pure bliss 🙏 Keep this smile always with you champ, Happy to see you like this ❤️ — Vaishnavi Raina ♡ (@Vaishu_Raina3) May 7, 2021

Another fan mentioned how the picture of the CSK star makes her happy. “Happy to see you. I miss you, but this picture makes me happy. Stay safe, @ImRaina Take care.”

Happy to see you 😍

I miss you 😥 but this picture make me happy Stay safe @ImRaina Take care ❤️ — Tani❤Raina (@Imtania3) May 7, 2021

One user explained that Raina and other CSK members made him happy when the IPL 2021 was on. “Watching you guys playing was my happiness.”

Watching you guys playing was my happiness 💛 — Nishant Wale (@ni__shant7) May 7, 2021

Here is how some other fans reacted:

Thanku raina bhai same to you — imnaveen (@imnaveenk) May 7, 2021

Take care of yourself❤️ — Mudasir Ahmad (@MudasirAhmadR14) May 7, 2021

Super cute smile sir 👌👌👌💝💝👍👍 — रघुवंश प्रजापति (@Ravendra1245) May 7, 2021

Stay safe and healthy 🙂 — Kunal Chakraborty (@theplayerkunal) May 7, 2021

Good looking ,,sooo cute smiley 👌🏻👌🏻 — AjaHar amiz (@AjaharAmiz) May 7, 2021

Champ ❤️ — Upender Reddy Chitla🇮🇳 #ProudOfYouChamp 🖤🏏 (@Upender_Raina3) May 7, 2021

Seeing a such smile on face is enough to bring happiness in us. You are just person. But an "Emotion ❣" — Abhishek Mengaji (@abhishekmengaji) May 7, 2021

Your smile made my weekend happy champ 😍❤happy weekend to you stay safe — 💕❤️Suganya Raina💕 (@Suganya59718019) May 7, 2021

Found happiness in the little things around me, your smile tops the list! 🥺❤️ — Jiya ♡ (@lastballsix_) May 7, 2021

Love you man, take care 👀❤ — Yuvraj Singh (@yuvraj24012003) May 7, 2021

The smile I missed the most😍❤ — Mask P😷du Whistle Podu (@Stanmahiraina) May 7, 2021

Stay safe Champ 🤗❤ — Somesh_Dacchu (@ChinnaThala03) May 7, 2021

Happy happy happy Weekend champ @ImRaina ❤️ Have a Fantastic weekend, God bless — Sai kumar Chaudhari (@tammineedi_sai) May 7, 2021