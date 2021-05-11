Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic enchant fans with their lovely pictures

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) recently announced a 20-member Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a Test series against England in their backyard.

The squad selection came as a surprise to many since youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were excluded.

A BCCI source, according to My Khel, later clarified that Pandya is not comfortable with bowling as of now. Hence, the 27-year-old leaves the Indian team void of a genuine seaming all-rounder.

However, Pandya is making buzz off the field. The all-rounder on Monday shared pictures with his stunning wife Natasa Stankovic.

In the photos, Pandya was seen sporting a black colour floral shirt with white shorts while Natasa was wearing a white jeans and a powder blue colour top. She completed her look by carrying a black handbag and kept her hair open.

The duo looks like a match made in heaven. Both Pandya and his wife have dropped heart emojis on the post.

Their chemistry has floored the fans around the world.

Meanwhile, Pandya had an ordinary IPL this year. The Surat-born made just 52 runs in 7 innings with the highest score of 16, and not even once did he roll his arms.

The Indian team is expected to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Sri Lanka in the second half of July when Virat Kohli and Co. will be battling out in England. Pandya is expected to an indispensable part of that squad, and according to sources from PTI, the Baroda cricketer might be in contention to lead the team.