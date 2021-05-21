Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj issue clarification over claims of discriminatory behaviour for Women’s team

The Indian men’s cricket team is scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom to participate in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a Test series against England. At the same time, women’s team will also tour England to play a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently made the headlines when fans speculated that chartered flights had been arranged for the men’s team to their destination, whereas the women’s team were asked to fly in commercial ones.

However, India women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur cleared the air with her tweet stating that BCCI had organized charter flights for both men and women, but the latter have taken their decision based on distance and individual convenience.

“The BCCI has organized Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice,” tweeted Kaur.

There were also rumours that while the men will get their RT-PCR test at home, women will have to arrange for their own tests.

Taking cognizance of the same, India women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj stated that the governing body had taken elaborate measures to ensure the safety of the feminine equivalents that included a charter flight and coronavirus tests at their doorsteps.

“Travelling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures taken by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home,” Mithali revealed.

Both teams will board the plane to the UK from Mumbai, followed by quarantine and several rounds of testing for the novel coronavirus.