Harmanpreet Kaur describes Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in one word

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and current captain of Team India Virat Kohli are undoubtedly two of the most followed and celebrated cricketers globally. Both the stars are an inspiration to many youngsters and aspiring cricketers across the world.

While MSD was the only leader to win all ICC trophies during his playing days, Kohli is currently the highest run-getter in the international arena among active cricketers.

Out of numerous Dhoni and Kohli fans, one belongs to the Indian Women cricket team as well. The T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur recently conducted a Question and Answer session on Instagram where she answered many queries.

During the chat symposium, Harman was asked to describe Dhoni and Kohli in one word. The Moga-born reckoned Kohli has lots of ‘Energy’, while MSD is a ‘Legend’ of the fascinating game.

The explosive striker was also quizzed to describe senior lad Mithali Raj in one word. Harman responded and termed Mithali as an ‘Experienced’ player.

Harman is currently completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Mumbai along with her teammates ahead of a high-voltage all-format tour to England.

India women’s team will play one Test, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is) in their English tour. The epic series will start with a single Test from June 16-19 at Bristol.

It will be India women’s first match of the longest format since November 2014, when they played a red-ball fixture against South Africa women in Mysore.

After the Test, both teams will have a face-off in the ODI series, followed by the T20I-leg. The ODIs will begin on June 27 at Bristol. Similarly, matches of the shortest format will commence from July 9 at Northampton.