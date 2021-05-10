“Hope things improve soon”: Trent Boult pens down a soul-stirring note for Indians suffering from COVID-19

The pattern of international cricket players reaching their respective countries continues after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 last week. The latest player on this list is New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who recently returned home safely.

Boult was part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the world’s biggest T20 league, which was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the deadly COVID-19 breached the bio bubble of various franchises and infected players, along with the support staff.

On Sunday, Boult expressed his concern over India’s battle against coronavirus. The left-armer thanked his franchise MI for keeping players’ safety on priority. He took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for Indian people, who are facing the worst phase of COVID-19.

Boult said that India has given him so much as a cricketer and as a person as well, and he hopes to see things improve soon so that he could return to the beautiful country again.

“My heart goes out to the people of the India; while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now,” wrote Boult in his post.

“India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I’ve received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time, and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can,” he added.

“Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families. Please take care, look after one another and stay strong,” concluded Boult.