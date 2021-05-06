New Zealand pacer Trent Boult likely to miss the Tests series against England

After the suspension of the IPL 2021, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult will be heading home to spend some quality time with his family.

Taking respite from cricket, Boult is likely to miss the first two Tests against England at their backyard. The 31-year-old will quarantine after reaching New Zealand before unwinding with his family. Boult will then train at Mount Maunganui and link up with his compatriots in England ahead of the World Test Championships (WTC) final against India.

Talking about Boult’s absence from the field, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White was supportive of the left-armer’s decision and believed in the pacer’s skills.

“He’s got a young family and he wanted to come home to see them – we totally support that. He is the consummate professional and we know he will prepare and get ready for the Test Championship final so we’re supportive of him,” White told 1 News on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the other Black Caps’ players who had participated in the IPL will fly to England on May 11.

White further thanked the BCCI and IPL franchises for their departure strategies to keep the overseas players safe in these despondent times and also expressed his gratitude for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who welcomed the early arrival of the four members of the NZ’s Test squad.

“We’ve worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we’re very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time. Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India,” White concluded.

England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting June 2.